Ohio State Football Releases Sugar Bowl Game Trailer

Ohio State's social media team is the measuring stick. They generate more impressions with more interaction than any other team in college football by a wide margin.

But even with all of the superlatives available to praise the work they do, I don't think it's far fetched to say this is some of their best work of the year.

Here is the Sugar Bowl game preview that was just released. It's narrated by Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave, who is as connected to this burgeoning rivalry as any player that wears Scarlet and Gray.

My favorite thing Olave said:

“We know you don’t want to see us here, and we know you don’t give us a chance. That’s fine."

Chills. Absolutely can't wait for Friday!

-----

-----

