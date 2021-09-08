Houston Texans Trading Former Ohio State CB Bradley Roby To New Orleans Saints

The 29-year-old is in the second year of a three-year, $31.5 million contract.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Houston Texans are trading former Ohio State cornerback Bradley Roby to the New Orleans Saints. Compensation is unclear at this point, however.

The 5-foot-11 and 194-pound Roby was a first-round pick (No. 31) overall of the Denver Broncos in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was entering his third season with the Texans after joining the franchise in 2019 and subsequently signing a three-year extension worth $31.5 million after that season.

The 29-year-old Roby has recorded 311 tackles, 75 pass break ups, 12 tackles for loss, 10 interceptions, five forced fumbles, four sacks and four defensive touchdowns in 99 career games (49 starts), including a win in Super Bowl 50.

A former three-star prospect from Suwanee (Ga.) Peachtree Ridge, Roby was a second-team All-American during his redshirt sophomore season at Ohio State in 2012, when he led the nation in pass break ups per game (1.4). He was also a two-time All-Big Ten selection who declared early for the draft.

The Saints now have seven former Buckeyes on their roster, including Roby, wide receiver Michael Thomas, tight end Nick Vannett, defensive end Jalyn Holmes, linebacker Pete Werner, cornerback Marshon Lattimore and safety Malcolm Jenkins.

Thomas is currently on the physically unable to perform list, while Vannett is on the reserve/injured list. Holmes, meanwhile, was signed this week to the practice squad after being waived by the Minnesota Vikings.

That said, Roby is suspended for the season opener after violating the league’s performance enhancing drug policy. He’ll be eligible to play in Week 2 when New Orleans takes on the Carolina Panthers.

