Ohio State vs. Tulsa Halftime Analysis

Here are some of my first half thoughts from this afternoon's game.

Admittedly, the first quarter didn't leave a particularly good impression. The Buckeyes offense stalled early on it's first drive. Then Tulsa took the ball 16 plays and 81 yards down the field, milking more than six minutes off the clock. They settled for a field goal inside the 5-yard line, which I found to be a curious decision.

The Buckeyes second drive wasn't exactly scintillating either. C.J. Stroud completed just 2-of-6 passes for 25 yards, routinely over-throwing receivers. TreVeyon Henderson ran hard and was really close to breaking a big run.

Before the Buckeyes settled for a long field goal (Noah Ruggles hit from 43 yards), captain and left guard Thayer Munford went off with an apparent right leg injury.

After Tulsa went methodically went down the field a second time and kicked another field goal, the Ohio State offense finally looked a bit crisper. C.J. Stroud guided the Buckeys down the field in six plays, four of which were 12 yards or more.

I think the defense has done a better job tackling today, but Tulsa is still getting too many good looks. Davis Brin hasn't been particularly sped up too often and it feels like their attack has been death by 1,000 paper cuts.

Ohio State's secondary in particular has played pretty well so far today. In general, the #Buckeyes are tackling better, not getting burned on big plays and have had tight coverage. Denzel Burke's overturned interception left me scratching my head ... not sure how that could have been ruled a catch by Tulsa. Burke, Cam Brown, Cam Martinez and Ronnie Hickman are all having a nice first half. Hickman's INT with a few seconds left in the half was a great play.

Cody Simon seems to be getting really comfortable at linebacker. He's anticipating plays nicely and looks explosive. He needs to be on the field more often.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Tuimoloau, Sawyer To See Increased Playing Time Against Golden Hurricane

Is It Time To Panic About The Ohio State Defense?

Ryan Day Acknowledges Growing Pains, But Makes No Excuses

Game Preview: Ohio State Needs Statement Win Against Tulsa

Absent From First Two Games, Ohio State CB Sevyn Banks "Not Too Injured To Play"

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook