How to Watch: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Akron Zips

Here's how you can watch the Buckeyes play this weekend.

Ohio State continues its quest to find a defensive identity with an Akron team coming to town that doesn't have much going for it the last couple years. The Zips will be playing with house money as a 7-touchdown underdog, but the Buckeyes are also going to see what freshman quarterbacks Kyle McCord and Jack Miller III have in store with C.J. Stroud likely sitting out this week.

It should make for some interesting subplots in a game that the Buckeyes should have no issue winning on the scoreboard.

Here's how you can follow along as the Buckeyes play a Zips team they haven't seen since 2011.

How to Watch/Stream, Listen to Ohio State vs. Akron

Television: Big Ten Network

Streaming: fuboTV (get a 7-day free trial)

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), James Laurinaitis (analyst), Rick Pizzo (sideline reporter)

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host and producer)

-----

-----

-----

