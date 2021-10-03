Instant Analysis: Ohio State Blows Out Rutgers For Third Consecutive Win

Here are our initial thoughts after watching the Buckeyes beat up on the Scarlet Knights.

The Ohio State Buckeyes took care of business exactly the way you would've hoped against Rutgers on Saturday afternoon. The Scarlet Knights are a better team than in years' past, but Ohio State overpowered them right out of the gates and cruised to a 52-13 victory.

C.J. Stroud played his best game as a Buckeye and finally looked like the kind of quarterback that could lead the Scarlet and Gray to a championship. Ryan Day's offense was unbelievably efficient against today, averaging 8.4 yards per play. In fact, C.J. Stroud's 19.4 yards per completion is the most ever for a freshman quarterback in Big Ten history.

Join Andrew Lind and me as we break down the game and share our initial reaction to Ohio State's best win of the season.

If you're interested, all of our podcasts stream live on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook in addition to being posted on your favorite podcast platforms afterwards. We hope you'll consider subscribing to our YouTube channel where we post new content daily!

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Five Takeaways From Ryan Day's Press Conference After Beating Rutgers

Ohio State Obliterates Rutgers For Third Straight Win

C.J. Stroud Silences Critics, Carves Up Scarlet Knights

WR Chris Olave Ties Cris Carter For Third-Most TD Receptions In Ohio State History

TreVeyon Henderson "Should Be Fine" After Suffering Injury At Rutgers

Ohio State's Mitch Rossi Scores First Career Touchdown At Rutgers

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook