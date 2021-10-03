October 3, 2021
Instant Analysis: Ohio State Blows Out Rutgers For Third Consecutive Win

Here are our initial thoughts after watching the Buckeyes beat up on the Scarlet Knights.
Author:
Publish date:

The Ohio State Buckeyes took care of business exactly the way you would've hoped against Rutgers on Saturday afternoon. The Scarlet Knights are a better team than in years' past, but Ohio State overpowered them right out of the gates and cruised to a 52-13 victory.

C.J. Stroud played his best game as a Buckeye and finally looked like the kind of quarterback that could lead the Scarlet and Gray to a championship. Ryan Day's offense was unbelievably efficient against today, averaging 8.4 yards per play. In fact, C.J. Stroud's 19.4 yards per completion is the most ever for a freshman quarterback in Big Ten history.

Join Andrew Lind and me as we break down the game and share our initial reaction to Ohio State's best win of the season.

