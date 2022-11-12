Live Updates: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Indiana Hoosiers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 2 Ohio State returns home after two consecutive road games, and they return to Columbus looking to keep their undefeated record stainless against Indiana. The Hoosiers come into action sitting at 13th in the Big Ten with a 3-6 record, but following a somewhat underwhelming win over Northwestern last Saturday, the Buckeyes will be looking for a bounce-back performance at home.

Pregame

Ohio State released the trailer for today's game, titled, "the mindset":

There are still 16 days and two opponents between now and the regular-season finale against Michigan, yet Ohio State head coach Ryan Day acknowledged this week that the Buckeyes will ultimately be judged by the result of the rivalry game on Nov. 26.

“We live it every day,” Day said when asked if they’ve started preparing for the Wolverines. “We have to focus on beating Indiana this week, but the way that we approach it is we’re working on that game every day of the year … It’s such a fine line (because) we also have the goal of winning the game that’s ahead of us.

“We always keep a focus and make sure know that our No. 1 goal is to beat them. We always keep an eye on it, but we can’t be looking ahead at that game right now. We have to go beat Indiana or else everything’s at risk … It’s always right in the back of our mind, but we’ve got to make sure we take care of business Saturday.”

Ohio State and Michigan appear on a collision course for Nov. 26, when an undefeated regular season, berth in the Big Ten Championship Game and, likely, a spot in the College Football Playoff will be on the line for both teams, assuming the Wolverines take care of Nebraska and Illinois, as well.

But the Buckeyes also understand they cannot overlook the Hoosiers – or Maryland next weekend, for that matter – especially after a tougher-than-expected win at Northwestern, when the Buckeyes were favored by 38 points but left rainy and windy Evanston with just a 14-point victory.

“You’ve got to bring it every week,” Day said. “It’s not like you can show up and just throw your helmets out there. It doesn’t work that way … You want to be playing your best football in November, so you’ve got to keep growing, keep upgrading and keep getting better.

“All of our goals – beat The Team Up North, win the Big Ten championship and national championship – you can’t do any of those things until the end of the year. That’s when we have to be playing our best football. That being said, we’re in position to reach our goals.

“Now we’ve have to continue to push through because, listen, we’ve got a good team right here in Indiana that we’ve got to play well. I know everybody wants to talk about what’s coming next, but that can’t be what happens. We just have to focus on winning the game on Saturday.”

General Info

Date: Nov. 12, 2022

Where: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Expected Weather: 42 degrees, couldy

Kickoff: 12 p.m. ET

Current Betting Numbers

Spread: Ohio State (-40)

O/U Total: 58.5

How to Watch/Listen

Television: FOX

Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst) and Jenny Taft (sideline)

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter)

Series History

Ohio State leads Indiana, 77-12-5

* OSU record at home: 48-10-4

LAST TIME THEY MET

2021: Ohio State 54, Indiana 7

Coaching Matchup

* Ryan Day

* At Ohio State: 4th Season, Record: 43-4

* Overall: Same

* Record vs. Indiana: 3-0

* Tom Allen

* At Indiana: 6th Season, Record: 29-38

* Overall: Same

* Record vs. Ohio State: 0-5

