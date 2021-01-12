Instant Analysis from Ohio State's Title Game Loss to Alabama

Here are the things that stood out most to me, in the moment tonight, as the Buckeyes came up short against Alabama.

Well, that's certainly not how the Buckeyes drew it up.

A season full of extremes - both high and low - end in accordance with the rest of the script, but certainly not the script Ohio State wanted. Alabama denied the Buckeyes a national championship on Monday night with an emphatic 52-24 win.

Here are the things that immediately struck me in the aftermath of the game:

- Frist of all, it's a shame that DeVonta Smith got hurt. I never like seeing someone have to come out of a game because of an injury. But it felt like his absence kept the Buckeyes in the game a little longer than they otherwise might have been. Smith had 12 catches for 215 yards ... at halftime. Ohio State had absolutely no answer for the Tide whatsoever.

- Alabama is the real deal. That offense played as well as any offense ever has in a national championship setting. Mac Jones was essentially perfect, minus one strip sack from Baron Browning. But they scored more points against Ohio State than the Buckeyes have ever let up in a postseason game. How much was that the OSU defensive line being short-handed? Perhaps some ... Jones was rarely under duress all evening. I think this Bama team truly needs to be considered one of the all-time best teams in college football history.

- Ending the season on a sour note shouldn't make everything the Buckeyes accomplished this year for naught ... but that doesn't lessen the blow much in the moment. Alabama was decidedly the better team tonight. They scored on almost every meaningful possession through the first three quarters

- Ohio State's secondary was exposed in a major way today. Alabama thrashed the defensive backs all night. Alabama's speed and athleticism were far too much handle. But considering that's happened a few times this year, perhaps that wasn't so surprising.

- Trey Sermon getting hurt on the first play of the game was a major bummer. Sermon had played so well lately and to see him not really get a chance to compete tonight was awfully disappointing.

- Considering Wyatt Davis already opted for the NFL Draft once, I have to think tonight was his last game as a Buckeye, which makes the final scene of him coming off the field that much harder to swallow. Davis clearly has an issue with his knee, as he's been helped off the field three times in the last four games now.

