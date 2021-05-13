Investigation Finds Massage Therapist Target Ohio State Football Players For Sex

The 41-year-old woman had her license permanently revoked by the state medical board.

An independent massage therapist “who engaged in inappropriate and exploitive behavior” that targeted members of the Ohio State football program has been banned from campus and had her license permanently revoked by the state medical board following an investigation by the university.

The investigation, which was conducted by Columbus-based law firm Barnes & Thornburg, included interviews with 117 current and former football players and 44 current and former coaches and staff members. It found that the massage therapist “carried out a scheme for what appeared to fulfill her personal infatuation with (the players).”

The woman, whose name was redacted from the 15-page report, allegedly began contacting players via social media and offering massages in the fall of 2018. She cultivated relationships that provided her with regular access to off-campus housing where football players resided, at which time she wander the building looking for other student-athletes to massage.

According to the report, the woman became more aggressive over time, as she began contacting committed recruits on National Signing Day claiming to be the team’s massage therapist. She also offered one-to-two hour full-body massages at the players’ apartments or hotel rooms in Columbus.

“I’m thankful that our student-athletes, coaches and staff were honest, forthright and open during the investigation,” athletic director Gene Smith said during a teleconference on Thursday afternoon. “I’m really thankful they maintained confidentiality, affording the investigation the opportunity to operate without distraction and operate with integrity.”

BuckeyesNow will have more on this breaking news story shortly.

