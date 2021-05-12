Former Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett To Try Out For Dallas Cowboys

Barrett will look to continue his professional career with one of his home-state teams.

According to a report from ESPN’s Todd Archer, former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett will try out for the Dallas Cowboys during their rookie minicamp this weekend.

A former four-star prospect from Wichita Falls, Texas, Barrett finished his five-year college career in 2017 with a school record 38 wins, 9,434 passing yards, 3,263 rushing yards and 147 total touchdowns. He was also a perfect 4-0 as a starter against Michigan and the program's first three-time team captain.

Barrett went undrafted but signed a free agent deal with the New Orleans Saints, who waived an re-signed him 25 times during his rookie season in 2018. He also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers, but did not see any action beyond the preseason.

After being released by the Steelers last August, Barrett was selected by the Alphas of The Spring League, which played its postponed season in the fall. He was set to return to the team this spring, but much like former wide receiver C.J. Saunders – who passed up an opportunity with the league for a tryout with the Atlanta Falcons –Barrett will look to continue his professional career with the Cowboys instead.

Barrett will be joined at the minicamp by former Illinois State quarterback Brady Davis as Dallas potentially looks to add another quarterback to a room that includes Dak Prescott, Ben DiNucci, Garrett Gilbert and Cooper Rush.

