Former Ohio State TE Marcus Baugh Released By Washington Football Team

Baugh caught just one pass for two yards in his lone season with Washington.

The Washington Football Team announced on Monday afternoon they have released former Ohio State tight end Marcus Baugh.

The 6-foot-4 and 245-pound Baugh appeared in eight games but caught just one pass for two yards in his lone season with the franchise. He was deemed expendable after Washington selected Boise State's John Bates in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and signed Sammis Reyes and Deon Yelder during free agency.

A former four-star prospect from Riverside (Calif.) John W. North, Baugh caught 55 passes for 607 yards and eight touchdowns during his five-year career with the Buckeyes from 2013-17. That includes a game-winning 16-yard touchdown reception in the final minutes of the the come-from-behind victory over No. 2 Penn State during his final season in Columbus.

Baugh signed an undrafted free agent deal with the then-Oakland Raiders following the 2018 NFL Draft but was waived before the start of the regular season. He then joined the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football, where he caught 13 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns before the league folded after just eight games.

Only four weeks passed before Baugh signed with the Carolina Panthers, who placed him on injured reserve ahead of the 2019 season. He was released by the team in October, signed to the practice squad and then promoted to the 53-man roster in December but did not see any action.

Baugh, who signed with Washington in March 2020, was one of four former Ohio State players on the roster, joining defensive end Chase Young and wide receivers Terry McLaruin and Curtis Samuel. Now he'll look to latch on with another team.

