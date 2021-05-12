Ohio State Junior Cornerback Tyreke Johnson Williams Enters Transfer Portal

Johnson becomes the fourth Buckeye to enter his name into the transfer portal this offseason.

Ohio State junior cornerback Tyreke Johnson announced on Wednesday afternoon that he has entered his name into the transfer portal.

A former five-star prospect from Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy – the same high school that produced former cornerback Shaun Wade and sophomore running back Marcus Crowley – Johnson played just 136 defensive snaps over three seasons with the Buckeyes from 2018-20.

Johnson is one of four scholarship players who have entered the transfer portal this offseason, joining wide receivers Mookie Cooper (Missouri) and Jameson Williams (Alabama) and offensive tackle Max Wray (Colorado).

His departure puts the Buckeyes at 81 scholarship players on the roster, not including returning seniors in offensive tackle Thayer Munford, defensive tackles Haskell Garrett and Antwuan Jackson and cornerbacks Demario McCall and Marcus Williamson, who do not count toward the the 85-man limit.

BuckeyesNow will have more on his decision shortly.

