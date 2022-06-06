Ohio State’s James Laurinaitis, Chris Ward On 2023 College Football Hall Of Fame Ballot

The former Buckeyes are among the 80 players and nine coaches up for induction into the Hall of Fame.

The National Football Foundation announced on Monday morning that former Ohio State linebacker James Laurinaitis and offensive tackle Chris Ward are among the 80 players and nine Football Bowl Subdivision coaches who will appear on the 2023 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

“It's an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.54 million people have played college football and only 1,056 players have been inducted," NFF president and CEO Steve Hatchell said in a statement.

“The Hall's requirement of being a first-team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today's elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year."

This is the fourth year on the ballot for Laurinaitis, who was a three-time All-American, two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and recipient of the 2006 Bronco Nagurski Trophy and 2007 Butkus Award. He recorded 375 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and nine interceptions while leading the Buckeyes to four straight conference titles and two national championship appearances.

Ward, meanwhile, was a two-time first-team All-American and three-time first-team All-Big Ten selection who helped Ohio State to at least a share of four conference titles from 1974-77. He notably blocked for two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin and is on the ballot for the sixth time.

The Buckeyes currently have 27 players, seven head coaches and six assists in the College Football Hall of Fame after former safety Mike Doss (1999-2002) earned the nod last year. To be eligible, players must have received first-team All-American recognition, be 10 years removed from their final college game and played within the last 50 years.

Other notable names on the ballot include former Cal running back Marshawn Lynch, Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, Illinois linebacker Simeon Rice, Miami (Fla.) linebacker Ray Lewis, North Carolina defensive end Julius Peppers, Pittsburgh running back Craig “Ironheed” Heyward, Syracuse wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Tennessee safety Eric Berry, USC running back Reggie Bush, Utah quarterback Alex Smith, Washington State quarterback Ryan Leaf and Wisconsin defensive back Tory Vincent.

Harrison, of course, is the father of Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., while Vincent is the father of fifth-year senior defensive tackle Taron Vincent and Heyward is the father of former defensive lineman Cameron Heyward.

An announcement for which players will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame will be made early next year. They will be inducted during the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5, 2023.

