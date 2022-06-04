Michigan Unveils “The Game” Necklace To Commemorate Last Year’s Win Over Ohio State

The charm instantly brings to mind the Buckeyes’ gold pants tradition, which dates back to 1934.

When Ohio State beats Michigan in football, the players and coaches receive a gold pants charm that features their initials, year and score of the game.

The tradition dates back to 1934, when then-head coach Francis Schmidt said the Wolverines put their pants on one leg at a time, just like the Buckeyes. He then became the first coach in school history to finish his tenure with a winning record against their rivals to the north.

Fast forward almost 90 years, and Michigan has now started a similar tradition by presenting the team with a commemorative necklace for beating Ohio State last November. It was the Wolverines’ first win in the series in 10 years.

The pendant, which comes on a silver chain, features a front-facing football helmet with “Team 142” in the visor and a helmet decal with “The Game” and the No. 975 below that, representing the number of victories in program history following the win.

The back includes the Buckeyes’ Block “O” with three maize claw marks through it and the score of the game – 42-27 – above that, mimicking the scoreboard at The Big House.

With the win over Ohio State, Michigan clinched the Big Ten East Division title and a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Wolverines then beat Iowa to win their first conference title since 2004 and reach the College Football Playoff, where they lost to eventual national champion Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

The Buckeyes, meanwhile, had their streak of four straight Big Ten titles and eight consecutive victories against their rivals snapped that afternoon. They’ll look to get back in the win column when the two teams meet in Columbus on Nov. 26.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Begins Installation Of New Turf In Ohio Stadium

2023 Massachusetts OT Samson Okunlola Lists Ohio State Among Top Schools

Ohio State Believes It Needs $13 Million In NIL Opportunities To Keep Roster Intact

Record 552 Ohio State Student-Athletes Earned Academic All-Big Ten Honors

Former Ohio State C Nick Mangold To Be Inducted Into Jets Ring Of Honor

Ohio State Extends Six Scholarship Offers Following First Camp Of Summer

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!