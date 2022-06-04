Walker is among the dozens of prospects set to take an official visit with the Buckeyes this month.

Osceola (Fla.) Kissimmee four-star defensive tackle John Walker announced this week he will make his college decision among finalists Florida, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Ohio State and UCF on Oct. 22.

The 6-foot-3 and 310-pound Walker, who is considered the 10th-best defensive lineman and No. 88 prospect overall in the class of 2023, has been a top target of defensive line coach Larry Johnson’s since the Buckeyes extended an offer clear back in November 2020.

Walker took a multi-day unofficial visit to Ohio State last summer, which gave him an opportunity to spend time with Johnson and head coach Ryan Day, and has an official visits scheduled for June 24-26.

He’s currently in the midst of an official visit with the Knights this weekend and also has official visits scheduled with the Wolverines on June 10-12, Hurricanes on June 17-19 and Gators on Oct. 14-16, which will be followed by his decision one week later.

Florida is widely believed to be the biggest threat in Walker’s recruitment, with the Gators recently making a push to land his teammate, four-star defensive end Derrick LeBlanc, who will also announce his commitment that same day. Ohio State was once a top option for LeBlanc, as well, but interest appears to have subsided on both sides in recent months.

That said, the Buckeyes currently just hold one commitment at defensive tackle in Dublin (Ohio) Coffman three-star Will Smith Jr., a number that could go as high as four this cycle.

Other names to keep in mind include Chandler, Ariz., four-star A’mauri Washington; Columbus (Ga.) Carver four-star Darron Reed; Atlanta Woodward Academy four-star A.J. Hoffler; Warner Robins, Ga., four-star Vic Burley; Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic four-star Jason Moore; Rome, Ga., four-star Stephiylan Green; and Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett four-star Kayden McDonald, among others.

