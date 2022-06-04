Skip to main content

2023 Ohio State Defensive Tackle Target John Walker Sets Commitment Date

Walker is among the dozens of prospects set to take an official visit with the Buckeyes this month.

Osceola (Fla.) Kissimmee four-star defensive tackle John Walker announced this week he will make his college decision among finalists Florida, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Ohio State and UCF on Oct. 22.

The 6-foot-3 and 310-pound Walker, who is considered the 10th-best defensive lineman and No. 88 prospect overall in the class of 2023, has been a top target of defensive line coach Larry Johnson’s since the Buckeyes extended an offer clear back in November 2020.

Walker took a multi-day unofficial visit to Ohio State last summer, which gave him an opportunity to spend time with Johnson and head coach Ryan Day, and has an official visits scheduled for June 24-26. 

He’s currently in the midst of an official visit with the Knights this weekend and also has official visits scheduled with the Wolverines on June 10-12, Hurricanes on June 17-19 and Gators on Oct. 14-16, which will be followed by his decision one week later.

Florida is widely believed to be the biggest threat in Walker’s recruitment, with the Gators recently making a push to land his teammate, four-star defensive end Derrick LeBlanc, who will also announce his commitment that same day. Ohio State was once a top option for LeBlanc, as well, but interest appears to have subsided on both sides in recent months.

That said, the Buckeyes currently just hold one commitment at defensive tackle in Dublin (Ohio) Coffman three-star Will Smith Jr., a number that could go as high as four this cycle.

Other names to keep in mind include Chandler, Ariz., four-star A’mauri Washington; Columbus (Ga.) Carver four-star Darron Reed; Atlanta Woodward Academy four-star A.J. Hoffler; Warner Robins, Ga., four-star Vic Burley; Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic four-star Jason Moore; Rome, Ga., four-star Stephiylan Green; and Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett four-star Kayden McDonald, among others.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You may also like:

Michigan Unveils “The Game” Necklace To Commemorate Win Over Ohio State

Ohio State Begins Installation Of New Turf In Ohio Stadium

2023 Massachusetts OT Samson Okunlola Lists Ohio State Among Top Schools

Ohio State Believes It Needs $13 Million In NIL Opportunities To Keep Roster Intact

Record 552 Ohio State Student-Athletes Earned Academic All-Big Ten Honors

Former Ohio State C Nick Mangold To Be Inducted Into Jets Ring Of Honor

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

Michigan Wolverines The Game Necklace
Football

Michigan Unveils “The Game” Necklace To Commemorate Last Year’s Win Over Ohio State

By Andrew Lind16 hours ago
Ohio Stadium Turf
Football

Ohio State Begins Installation Of New Turf In Ohio Stadium

By Andrew Lind19 hours ago
Samson Okunlola
Recruiting

2023 Massachusetts OT Samson Okunlola Lists Ohio State Among Top Schools

By Andrew LindJun 3, 2022
Ryan Day
Football

Ohio State Believes It Needs $13 Million In NIL Opportunities To Keep Roster Intact

By Andrew LindJun 2, 2022
Sophie Jaques
News

Record 552 Ohio State Student-Athletes Earned Academic All-Big Ten Honors

By Andrew LindJun 2, 2022
Nick Mangold
Buckeyes In The NFL

Former Ohio State C Nick Mangold To Be Inducted Into New York Jets Ring Of Honor

By Andrew LindJun 2, 2022
Jermaine Mathews
Recruiting

Ohio State Extends Six Scholarship Offers Following First Camp Of Summer

By Andrew LindJun 1, 2022
Malaki Branham
Basketball

Former Ohio State G Malaki Branham Projected As Lottery Pick In Latest Mock Draft

By Andrew LindJun 1, 2022