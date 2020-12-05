Justin Fields Will Play for Ohio State on Saturday

The Ohio State football Twitter account showed Fields boarding the team plane Friday night, which means he doesn't have CoVID.

That sound you hear is Buckeye fans exhaling across the country.

With so much uncertainty this week about which players are dealing with CoVID and which ones will be healthy enough to play, Ohio State gave the nation good news on Friday night.

After being very strategic all week in showing very few players in social media posts - none of which included Justin Fields - fans have been dying to know if their star quarterback is healthy and able to play on Saturday.

He is and he will.

The Buckeyes are traveling to East Lansing tonight ahead of Saturday's noon kickoff after they announced earlier today they had the green light to play this week. While the team hasn't yet announced the game status report, any student-athlete that tests positive for CoVID-19 must sit out 21 days and quarantine for 14. If Fields is getting on the plane, he doesn't have the virus and you can assume he's healthy and playing in a critical matchup for the Buckeyes.

Kickoff is set for noon from Spartan Stadium. The game will be televised on ABC.

-----

You may also like:

Trey Sermon, Tuf Borland Accept Invites to the Reese's Senior Bowl

Northwestern and Minnesota Football Game Cancelled, Wildcats Essentially Claim West Division Title

Ohio State's Best Path to the College Football Playoff

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook