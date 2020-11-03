SI.com
Justin Fields Currently Not Heisman Trophy Favorite

Brendan Gulick

Everything Justin Fields has touched so far this fall has turned to gold. But at the moment, he's been leapfrogged in the Heisman Trophy race.

According to the latest odds on BetOnline.ag, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is now the betting favorite to win college football's most prestigious honor. Fields is hardly a longshot though, as he's currently listed at 3/2 odds. Perhaps the biggest surprise is that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has fallen to third on the board at 5/2 odds just because he will miss two games with the coronavirus.

Latest Heisman Trophy Odds

Frankly, considering the gap between Clemson/Alabama/Ohio State and the rest of college football, it would be stunning if someone other than the quarterback at one of those three schools won this year's award.

That said, Fields has been absolutely ridiculous this year so far. He's accounted for as many touchdowns (seven - one rushing, six passing) as he has incompletions through his first two games. Last Saturday against Penn State, Fields tied the Ohio State all-time record by completing a 16th consecutive pass. Since the beginning of last season, Fields has thrown 36 TD's and only one interception in 11 Big Ten regular season games.

The odds will likely change throughout the season, but it's hard to envision them moving drastically. The only other Buckeye that was previously under consideration was Master Teague, but he's no longer on the board.

Meanwhile, it comes as no surprise that the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide are currently co-favorites to win the 2021 College Football Playoff.

Latest Odds to Win College Football Playoff

Clemson's odds have dropped slightly due to Trevor Lawrence's absence for Saturday's big game against No. 4 Notre Dame. Should the Tigers lose to the Irish without their star quarterback, it would be very interesting to see how far they may drop in national polls. Most people tend to think they won't fall far if the game is competitive. Georgia and Notre Dame seem to stand the best chance of being a fourth team into the CFP this year, should Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State remain undefeated and win their respective conference championships.

-----

Comments

