Three Keys to Victory for Ohio State and Akron

Here are the most important things that each team must do on Saturday.

Ohio State is a heavy favorite going into Saturday night's contest against Akron - the Buckeyes are favored by seven touchdowns and Akron has twice allowed 60+ points this year. While this would be one of the all-time great upsets in college football history if Akron pulled this off, here are three keys to victory on both sides.

Three Keys for the Buckeyes

1. Score early and often. The Buckeyes have been a slow starting team all season. It is essential to start fast and be explosive. Don’t be afraid to go over the top of the defense with the speed and athleticism The Buckeyes have on the edge.

2. Let TreVeyon loose. TreVeyon Henderson is in a different class. Let him run. Each time he touches the football it has the potential to be an explosive play. Last week he exploded, get him the ball inside and outside, making Woody and the rest of Buckeye nation smile.

3. Garret Wilson now has the longest active streak with a catch by a Buckeye. It is important to get Chris Olave some easy touches early and then let him go up for some 50-50 balls and do what No. 2 has done his entire career in Columbus.

Three Keys for the Zips

1. Let DJ Irons play. Incorporate him in the Run and Pass game early. Find some easy completions in early play calls to build confidence. Some wildcat runs will also cultivate an extra hat and potentially give the Zips an advantage in the run game.

2. Quick passes and check-downs are your friend. The young offensive line will have their hands full with the Buckeye front four. Help them with Running Back and Tight End help in the protection when dropping back and have quick concepts in the three-step passing game to move the ball downfield quickly.

3. Force the Buckeyes to defend unbalanced sets. OSU has struggled against teams that line up in non traditional formations. Don’t be shocked to see the Zips come up with some formations that stress Matt Barnes and the Buckeye Defense.

