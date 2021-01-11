Jaylen Waddle Update for CFP Title Game

Will the dynamic wide receiver for the Crimson Tide play on Monday night?

Jaylen Waddle is Alabama's most explosive playmaker, which may sound a bit odd to say considering his teammates and position-mate DeVonta Smith won the Heisman Trophy. But Waddle is without question the Crimson Tide's most explosive big-play threat and the Buckeyes have been preparing as though Waddle is going to be on the field.

To give you an idea of just how quickly Waddle can change a game ... he's scored 17 touchdowns in his college career. Those 17 scores have been for an average of 45.4 yards per touchdown catch.

Waddle fractured his ankle against the Tennessee Volunteers 10 weeks ago and had surgery to repair the damage the day after suffering the injury. The latest word out of Alabama is that Waddle has been medically cleared to play this evening, but he is still considered a game-time decision.

According to a report on AL.com, a final determination on Waddle's availability tonight won't be made until after pre-game warmups conclude, when Waddle, his family and Coach Saban will meet together to discuss what the best thing is for Jaylen.

Before the injury this fall, Waddle caught 25 passes for 557 yards and four touchdowns over a 4-game stretch.

