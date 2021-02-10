Munford Rated Nation's Best Returning Offensive Tackle

Ohio State's three-year starter at left tackle chose to come back for one final year in Columbus, and he's now considered one of the best in the game.

Ohio State offensive linemen Josh Myers and Wyatt Davis seemed to get the lion share of the headlines during the 2020 season, and for good reason.

Davis is a potential first round draft pick in April and Myers appears to have a bright NFL future. They were captains last season and guys that really fortified the high-octane offensive attack.

Sometimes, Thayer Munford got overlooked in the national conversation as to why the Buckeyes were having such success offensively this year. Protecting Justin Fields' blind side is obviously an important job, but Munford quietly had an unbelievable season (as did his counterpart at right tackle, Nick Petit-Frere).

Since Munford decided to return for one last season wearing the Scarlet and Gray, he's begun to earn the recognition he's deserved. Pro Football Focus says Munford is the second best returning offensive linemen in the country next year, and he's the top-rated returner at his position.

It's likely that Munford will be a high draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft should he stay healthy and continue to play the way he has throughout his career. He's made 34 starts in Columbus and considering he's played in the College Football Playoff the last two years, Munford is one of the most experienced linemen in the country as well.

-----

You may also like:

Justin Fields Goes Fourth Overall in ESPN's Todd McShay's Latest Mock Draft

Report: Tennessee Targeting Al Washington as New Defensive Coordinator

Big Ten Announces Revised 2021 Ohio State Football Schedule

Ryan Day Values Continuity as He Develops, Promotes From Within His Own Ranks

Ohio State Targeting April 17 for Spring Game

Who Will Play Quarterback for the Buckeyes in 2021?

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook