Munford Rated Nation's Best Returning Offensive Tackle

Thayer Munford Rated Best Returning Offensive Tackle in College Football
Ohio State offensive linemen Josh Myers and Wyatt Davis seemed to get the lion share of the headlines during the 2020 season, and for good reason.
Davis is a potential first round draft pick in April and Myers appears to have a bright NFL future. They were captains last season and guys that really fortified the high-octane offensive attack.
Sometimes, Thayer Munford got overlooked in the national conversation as to why the Buckeyes were having such success offensively this year. Protecting Justin Fields' blind side is obviously an important job, but Munford quietly had an unbelievable season (as did his counterpart at right tackle, Nick Petit-Frere).
Since Munford decided to return for one last season wearing the Scarlet and Gray, he's begun to earn the recognition he's deserved. Pro Football Focus says Munford is the second best returning offensive linemen in the country next year, and he's the top-rated returner at his position.
It's likely that Munford will be a high draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft should he stay healthy and continue to play the way he has throughout his career. He's made 34 starts in Columbus and considering he's played in the College Football Playoff the last two years, Munford is one of the most experienced linemen in the country as well.
