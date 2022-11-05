Live Updates: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes at Northwestern Wildcats

EVANTSON, Il. — No. 2 Ohio State hits the road again as they travel to Illinois for a Big Ten showdown against Northwestern. The Wildcats have struggled throughout the 2022 season — losing seven consecutive games after winning the season-opener against Nebraska — but their underwhelming campaign hasn't impacted the Buckeyes' preparation for the matchup.

With inclement weather expected and a lackluster rushing defense on the Wildcats sideline (ranked 110th in the country), the game provides Ohio State's offense with an opportunity to mend their recent deficiencies on the ground.

Stay tuned to this page and all of BuckeyesNow.com for the latest news and information on Ohio State football during game day and throughout the season!

More on the Buckeyes: 2022 Stats | 2022 Schedule | College Football Scoreboard

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

Pregame

Ohio State released a trailer for today's game, titled "The Fire":

Ohio State's players and coaches often say that championships are won and lost in November, but the first three weekends of the month should offer little to no resistance in the Buckeyes' pursuit of a Big Ten title.

So, with Northwestern, Indiana and Maryland – who are a combined 10-15 on the season – on the docket before the regular-season finale against undefeated Michigan on Nov. 26, how does the team remain focused?

“The first thing is that we’ve always said is it’s about us, so why does that change this week?” head coach Ryan Day said. “Let’s just focus on us and getting better. If you don’t, not only do you show weakness, but you set yourself up for problems down the road.

"When you have a problem or you lose a game, maybe it’s something you did that week, but maybe it’s something you did in the weeks leading up to it. For us, our goals are still our goals. If we don’t maximize every single minute of the day this week, then it doesn’t matter.”

With that said, Day wants the players to view the seven-loss Wildcats as if they're in first place in the Big Ten West and not a 38-point home underdog to the second-ranked team in the country.

“Listen, it’s a Big Ten matchup, it’s on the road,” Day said. “I know maybe they don’t have the record that they want, but we’ve got to go play football and we want to play at a high level. That’s the goal here, so it really shouldn’t matter who we’re playing against."

“I thought we had good practice last week, and that can’t change this week. It doesn’t matter. The focus has to be on us ... There’s a lot of things that happen in college football on a weekly basis and our guys are still 18 to 22 years old, so we need to have a great week of practice and keep building.”

General Info

Date: Nov. 5, 2022

Where: Ryan Field (Evanston, Ill.)

Expected Weather: 62 degrees, rain showers

Kickoff: 12 p.m. ET

Current Betting Numbers

Spread: Ohio State (-38)

O/U Total: 55.5

Betting: Check out the new SISportsbook!

How to Watch/Listen

Television: ABC

Streaming: fuboTV (get a 7-day free trial)

Announcers: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Molly McGrath (sideline)

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter)

Series History

Ohio State leads Northwestern, 64-14-1

* OSU record on the road: 29-6-1

LAST TIME THEY MET

2020: Ohio State 22, Northwestern 10 (Big Ten Championship)

Coaching Matchup

* Ryan Day

* At Ohio State: 4th Season, Record: 42-4

* Overall: Same

* Record vs. Northwestern: 2-0

* Pat Fitzgerald

* At Northwestern: 17th Season, Record: 110-97

* Overall: Same

* Record vs. Ohio State: 0-8

For much more on this matchup, check out our Game Preview!

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Former Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson Named NFL Rookie Of The Week

Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Northwestern During Radio Show

Ohio State LS Mason Arnold Loses Black Stripe After First Career Start

Consistency Key To More Playing Time For Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams

CB Jordan Hancock's Role Increasing After Return From Hamstring Injury

Emeka Egbuka, Paris Johnson, Denzel Burke Preview Northwestern

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!