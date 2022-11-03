Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka, Paris Johnson, Denzel Burke Preview Northwestern

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, offensive linemen Dawand Jones and Paris Johnson, defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Jordan Hancock and safety Lathan Ransom met with the media on Wednesday night to preview Saturday’s game at Northwestern.

The players discussed a wide variety of topics, including the Buckeyes’ recent struggles in the run game, Williams’ defensive performance against the Nittany Lions, Burke and Hancock’s return from injury and Ransom’s thoughts after being named a Thorpe Award semifinalist.

This marked the final media availability prior to the game against the Nittany Lions, which kicks off at 12 p.m. on FOX, though head coach Ryan Day will briefly answer some questions during a lightning round on Thursday afternoon.

Check out Wednesday’s interviews below and stay tuned to BuckeyesNow for continued coverage of the Ohio State football program.

