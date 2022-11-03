Skip to main content

Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka, Paris Johnson, Denzel Burke Preview Northwestern

The Buckeyes wrap up a two-game road trip with Saturday's game against the Wildcats, who have lost seven in a row.

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, offensive linemen Dawand Jones and Paris Johnson, defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Jordan Hancock and safety Lathan Ransom met with the media on Wednesday night to preview Saturday’s game at Northwestern.

The players discussed a wide variety of topics, including the Buckeyes’ recent struggles in the run game, Williams’ defensive performance against the Nittany Lions, Burke and Hancock’s return from injury and Ransom’s thoughts after being named a Thorpe Award semifinalist.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | SI's Top 10: Tennessee Keeps Making Its Case | Players Brawl In Tunnel Following Michigan's Win Over Michigan State | USC's Lincoln Riley Fumes After Pac-12 Officiating Disaster

This marked the final media availability prior to the game against the Nittany Lions, which kicks off at 12 p.m. on FOX, though head coach Ryan Day will briefly answer some questions during a lightning round on Thursday afternoon.

Check out Wednesday’s interviews below and stay tuned to BuckeyesNow for continued coverage of the Ohio State football program.

-----

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Northwestern Represents Cheapest Tickets Of Season For Ohio State Fans

Ohio State's Paris Johnson Named Lombardi Award Semifinalist

Former Ohio State DT Dre’Mont Jones Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week

Ohio State No. 2 In Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

College Football Playoff Rankings Don’t Matter To Ohio State Right Now

“Huge Level Of Confidence” Jaxon Smith-Njigba Will Return This Season

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

Northwestern Fans
Football

Northwestern Represents Cheapest Tickets Of Season For Ohio State Fans

By Andrew Lind
Paris Johnson
Football

Ohio State's Paris Johnson Named Lombardi Award Semifinalist

By Andrew Lind
Dre'Mont Jones
Football

Former Ohio State DT Dre’Mont Jones Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week

By Andrew Lind
USATSI_19323019
Football

Ohio State No. 2 In Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

By Andrew Lind
Tommy Eichenberg
Football

Ohio State's Tommy Eichenberg Named Butkus Award Semifinalist

By Andrew Lind
Ryan Day
Football

College Football Playoff Rankings Don’t Matter To Ohio State, Ryan Day Right Now

By Andrew Lind
1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Football

Ohio State Has “Huge Level Of Confidence” Jaxon Smith-Njigba Will Return This Season

By Andrew Lind
Ryan Day Press Conference Thumbnail
Football

Ohio State's Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, Brian Hartline Preview Northwestern

By Andrew Lind