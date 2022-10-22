Live Updates: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State returns from the bye week and looks to continue their dominant stretch of play, as they take on an Iowa squad that has under-achieved through their first six games of the 2022 campaign, currently sitting in 8th place in the Big Ten at 3-3.

The Hawkeyes' record and early-season woes hasn't softened the Buckeye locker room heading into the matchup. Ohio State watched four top-10 teams suffer upset defeat last weekend on their off-week. Stay tuned throughout the day as we break down all of the action from today's game!

More on the Buckeyes: 2022 Stats | 2022 Schedule | College Football Scoreboard

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

Pregame

Ohio State released their trailer for Saturday's game, titled, "The Statement."

"This team is always difficult to beat, doesn’t matter what year it was or what year it is. That year was no different than it is this year."

An off week in the middle of the season is typically beneficial in that it allows teams to rest up for the stretch run, but Ohio State was also able to sit back and watch as four top-10 teams lost last weekend, serving as a reminder that the Buckeyes can’t overlook any opponents.

“It just gives you some idea of what’s coming ahead,” head coach Ryan Day said this week. “That’s the whole emphasis of ‘competitive stamina.’ You’ve got to bring it every single week, and we know the challenges ahead are bigger.”

That starts on Saturday against Iowa, which took Ohio State by surprise in 2017, when the unranked Hawkeyes routed the sixth-ranked Buckeyes, 55-24. And while there weren’t any current players on the travel roster that afternoon, the loss left Day with a “scar” that hasn’t gone away.

“We’ve talked about it a lot to our staff, we’ve talked a lot about it to our players and we’ll continue to talk about it,” Day said. “This team is always difficult to beat, doesn’t matter what year it was or what year it is. That year was no different than it is this year.”

With that in mind, the coaches used the off week as an opportunity to take a step back and identify where Ohio State needs to get better to avoid a similar fate against the Hawkeyes this weekend, as well as what the Buckeyes need to do to accomplish their goals of winning the Big Ten and returning to the College Football Playoff.

“These next six games during the regular season, some of our goals are going to be on the line,” Day said. “What do we want to sacrifice? What’s going to separate us from every other team in the country? I think the guys embrace that and understand that. Hopefully those are things that pay off for us.”

General Info

Date: Oct. 22, 2022

Where: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Expected Weather: 66 degrees, mostly sunny

Kickoff: 12 p.m. ET

Current Betting Numbers

Spread: Ohio State (-30)

O/U Total: 49.5

Betting: Check out the new SISportsbook!

How to Watch/Listen

Television: FOX

Streaming: fuboTV (get a 7-day free trial)

Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst) and Jenny Taft (sideline)

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter)

Series History

Ohio State leads Iowa, 46-15-3

* OSU record at home: 30-9-1

LAST TIME THEY MET

2017: Iowa 55, Ohio State 24

Coaching Matchup

* Ryan Day

* At Ohio State: 4th Season, Record: 40-4

* Overall: Same



* Kirk Ferentz

* At Iowa: 24th Season, Record: 181-113

* Overall: 27th Season, 193-134

For much more on this matchup, check out our Game Preview!

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Iowa During Radio Show

2024 Indiana OL Ian Moore Commits To Ohio State

How Moore's Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2024 Recruiting Class

Ohio State WR Julian Fleming’s Play A “Confidence Boost” Due To Injury History

Ohio State’s Offense Can Be “Historically Great” When Jaxon Smith-Njigba Returns

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr., Lathan Ransom Preview Iowa

-----



Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!