How Ian Moore's Commitment Impacts Ohio State’s 2024 Recruiting Class

Ohio State secured a commitment on Thursday morning from New Palestine, Ind., four-star offensive lineman Ian Moore, who pledged his services to the Buckeyes over the likes of Iowa, Nebraska and Wisconsin, among others.

The 6-foot-5 and 295-pound Moore – who has already committed to play in the All-American Bowl after his senior season – plays right tackle for the Dragons, who finished the regular season at 9-0 and open the playoffs on Friday against defending state champion Mt. Vernon.

Moore has shown he's someone who can play anywhere along the offensive line due to his physicality in the run game, as well as his patience and persistence as a pass blocker, but Ohio State plans to keep him at tackle at the next level.

That’s certainly a position of need for the Buckeyes, who are likely to lose both of their starting tackles after this season. The 2023 recruiting class is also a bit guard-heavy at the moment, though the staff is still hoping to land a big-time tackle like Samson Okunlola.

If they’re unable to address that need this cycle, though, Moore’s commitment becomes even more impactful and gives him a chance at early playing time after he presumably arrives on campus in January 2024, which is still 15 months away.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Schedule | College Football Bowl Projections | SI’s Top 10: Week Of Upheaval Leaves Nine Remaining Teams | Yeah, We Can't Get Over What Happened Saturday, Either | Lee Corso Discusses Health Scare, Return To College GameDay

In the meantime, Moore will continue to develop his own game while also serving as a peer recruiter alongside Chandler, Ariz., five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, who had been the lone member of the class for the last five months.

Locally, Moore can help with New Haven, Ind., four-star wide receiver Mylan Graham, who also earned an offer following an impressive camp performance this summer and has been back on campus several times since.

The same goes for in-state prospects like Cleveland Glenville four-star cornerback Bryce West, Springfield four-star cornerback Aaron Scott and Sunbury Big Walnut four-star athlete Garrett Stover, who are among the staff’s top targets and could very well commit at any time.

Moore can also help Ohio State recruit others along the offensive line with the hopes of keeping Raiola upright for years to come, and a few names to keep in mind include Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland four-star tackle Kam Pringle and Waukesha (Wisconsin.) Catholic Memorial four-star guard Donovan Harbour.

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Iowa During Radio Show

2024 Indiana OL Ian Moore Commits To Ohio State

Ohio State WR Julian Fleming’s Play A “Confidence Boost” Due To Injury History

Ohio State’s Offense Can Be “Historically Great” When Jaxon Smith-Njigba Returns

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr., Lathan Ransom Preview Iowa

Get Your Tickets To Ohio State's Oct. 22 Game Against Iowa Through SI Tickets

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!