Luke Wypler Reflects On First Career Start

Wypler leaned on teammates past and present to help him deal with some of the nerves of unexpectedly opening the season as the starting center.

The bright lights and noises of a hostile, sold-out Minnesota crowd weren’t of concern for Ohio State’s Luke Wypler.

Wypler, currently riding the confidence he gained starting last week starting at Minnesota into this week’s home contest against Oregon, spoke to the media on Wednesday from the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus.

During the roughly 12-minute conversation, the sophomore spoke on everything from the excitement of his first career start as a Buckeye last Thursday, to the correct pronunciation of his name (pronounced “whip-lure”).

Wypler began sharing the build up to his start against the Golden Gophers, saying his coaches and Ohio State linemen alumni made sure he was cool, calm and collected before the game. He specifically mentioned Josh Myers and Wyatt Davis helping him prepare for the spotlight and pressure that comes with being a starter.

“[They] were able to talk me through some of my worries and some things I was worried about going into the game,” Wypler said.

Wypler told the media he felt prepared when he received word in the middle of last week he’d be the starter in Minnesota. He referenced the protocols in place around college football regarding COVID-19, and how with a single positive test, spots in the starting rotation can become available at a moment's notice.

“Last year, the lessons we learned from COVID really helped me," Wypler said, “It’s the next man up mentality...in that moment, it's just ‘put the hardhat on and go to work.’”

Wypler also credited the talent on Ohio State’s roster pushing him in practice each day, as he has to battle, “the best linemen in the country every single day.”

Wypler said he is planning as though he's the starter against the Ducks this weekend, but that decision is firmly out of his hands. He continues to remain available, and has been learning from his experience on Thursday to improve for his team.

“There’s always a few plays where you’re kind of like ‘if I would have done this’ or ‘if this would have happened, that could have been a touchdown,’" he said. "But it’s a good learning lesson. You can learn from it and move on and get it right now this week.”

Wypler said he and the rest of the starting linemen feel more confident entering Saturday’s game, having had a game of playing out of position under their belts. The product of St. Joseph Regional played tackle during his high school career in New Jersey.

Regarding C.J. Stroud's first start as a Buckeye, Wypler said he saw “the eye of the tiger,” in the quarterback's eyes during the final two quarters of the game.

Few players on the Buckeyes' roster work harder than Wypler - and everybody in the program is willing to admit that. Wypler spends a ton of time in the film room as he tries to absorb everything he can about technique, approach and how a defense may attack his unit.

“This is something I love to do and it isn’t really hard work when you love something,” Wypler said, “the film, working out; I can’t wait to do it.”

Finally, Wypler spoke about the Oregon defense he and his teammates would line up against in a few days. He complimented their speed and talent, and told the press he was excited for whatever the Ducks sent his way.

“[The Ducks] play fast and downhill and I’m excited to see what we’re able to do against them,” Wypler said.

