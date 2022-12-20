Ohio State linebacker Gabe Powers wasn’t the only freshman to lose his black stripe following Monday evening’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, as wide receiver Caleb Burton also had his removed.

“This guy’s been through a lot, but he pushed through every day,” director of player development C.J. Barnett said. “His nickname is ‘Smooth’ ‘cause he’s got nice routes. Newest member of Zone 6, Caleb Burton.”

A former four-star prospect from Austin (Texas) Lake Travis, Burton arrived in Columbus in January and participated in spring practice. He has yet to appear in a game to this point in his career, however.

“I just want to thank all my teammates,” Burton said. “I want to thank the defense for help me getting better every day. Shoutout Zone 6, shoutout Coach (Brian Hartline). Go Bucks!”

The 5-foot-11 and 169-pound Burton is the 21st member of the Buckeyes’ 2022 recruiting class to shed his black stripe, joining fellow wideouts Kaleb Brown on Aug. 17, Kyion Grayes on Aug. 20 and Kojo Antwi on Sept. 15.

He’s also the fifth player to have his stripe removed during bowl practices, joining Powers, defensive end Omari Abor on Dec. 7, offensive lineman Carson Hinzman on Dec. 14 and tight end Bennett Christian on Dec. 17.

