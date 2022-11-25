As first reported by ESPN’s Chris Low, Nebraska has “zeroed in” on former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule to be its next head coach and the two sides are working to finalize a deal in the coming days.

The 47-year-old Rhule was fired by the Panthers in October after falling to 11-27 in two and a half seasons with the franchise. He would replace Scott Frost, who was fired by his alma mater in September after going 16-31 with the Cornhuskers.

Rhule had success in college before making the jump to the NFL, as he went 47-43 in seven seasons at Temple and Baylor. He notably led the Bears to an appearance in the Big XII Championship and Sugar Bowl in his final season in 2019.

If Nebraska hires Rhule, he would become the second member of the Owls’ 2006 coaching staff to lead a Big Ten program, joining Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, who was Temple’s wide receivers coach while Rhule was the defensive line coach that season.

Nebraska is currently playing its final game of the 2022 season this afternoon at Iowa (BTN). The Cornhuskers head into the annual rivalry game with a 3-8 record, including 2-6 under interim head coach Mickey Joseph.

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

What To Watch For In Week 13 Of The 2022 College Football Season

Game Prediction: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Vs. No. 3 Michigan Wolverines

Preview: Ohio State Seeks Revenge For Last Season's Loss At Michigan

Ohio State-Michigan Tickets Selling For More Than $10,000 On Secondary Market

Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Michigan During Radio Show

Ohio State To Wear Custom Nike LeBron James Cleats Against Michigan

-----



Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!