    • November 7, 2021
    Ohio State Stays At No. 6 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win At Nebraska

    The Buckeyes moved ahead of Michigan State but were jumped by Oregon in the latest poll.
    Ohio State held steady at No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll following its 26-17 win at Nebraska on Saturday afternoon.

    Georgia, Cincinnati, Alabama and Oklahoma once again make up the top four, but Michigan State fell out of the top five following its loss to Purdue. The Spartans were replaced by Oregon, which jumped Ohio State following its win at Washington on Saturday night.

    That said, the Buckeyes continue to lead the way in the Big Ten, which placed Michigan State at No. 8, Michigan at No. 9, Iowa at No. 19, Wisconsin at No. 20 and Penn State at No. 23. 

    Ohio State still has games left against the Spartans and Wolverines, as well as a potential Big Ten Championship Game matchup with the Hawkeyes or Badgers.

    The full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

    1. Georgia (63)
    2. Cincinnati
    3. Alabama
    4. Oklahoma
    5. Oregon
    6. Ohio State
    7. Notre Dame
    8. Michigan State
    9. Michigan
    10. Oklahoma State
    11. Texas A&M
    12. Ole Miss
    13. Wake Forest
    14. BYU
    15. UTSA
    16. Auburn
    17. Houston
    18. Baylor
    19. Iowa
    20. Wisconsin
    21. N.C. State
    22. Coastal Carolina
    23. Penn State
    24. Louisiana-Lafayette
    25. Pittsburgh

