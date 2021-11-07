Ohio State Stays At No. 6 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win At Nebraska

The Buckeyes moved ahead of Michigan State but were jumped by Oregon in the latest poll.

Ohio State held steady at No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll following its 26-17 win at Nebraska on Saturday afternoon.

Georgia, Cincinnati, Alabama and Oklahoma once again make up the top four, but Michigan State fell out of the top five following its loss to Purdue. The Spartans were replaced by Oregon, which jumped Ohio State following its win at Washington on Saturday night.

That said, the Buckeyes continue to lead the way in the Big Ten, which placed Michigan State at No. 8, Michigan at No. 9, Iowa at No. 19, Wisconsin at No. 20 and Penn State at No. 23.

Ohio State still has games left against the Spartans and Wolverines, as well as a potential Big Ten Championship Game matchup with the Hawkeyes or Badgers.

The full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Georgia (63) Cincinnati Alabama Oklahoma Oregon Ohio State Notre Dame Michigan State Michigan Oklahoma State Texas A&M Ole Miss Wake Forest BYU UTSA Auburn Houston Baylor Iowa Wisconsin N.C. State Coastal Carolina Penn State Louisiana-Lafayette Pittsburgh

