Denzel Ward Returns Former Ohio State Teammate Joe Burrow's INT 99 Yards For TD

Ward and Burrow were both members of the Buckeyes’ 2015 recruiting class.

Facing off for just the third time in their professional careers, former Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward got the best of his one-time teammate when he intercepted Joe Burrow’s pass at the goal line and returned in 99 yards for a touchdown.

The score gave the Cleveland Browns and early 7-0 midway through the first quarter of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

It was the second interception return for a touchdown in 45 career games for Ward, dating back to when he was selected with the 4th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. It was also the second-longest pick-six in team history, trailing only Brodney Pool’s 100-yard return in an overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens in 2007.

Ward now had eight career interceptions. Coincidentally, his other pick-six came in a win over the Bengals in 2019.

Ward and Burrow were both members of the Buckeyes’ 2015 recruiting class. They played three seasons together until the former declared for NFL Draft and the latter transferred to LSU, where he won a national championship and the Heisman Trophy.

