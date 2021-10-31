Ohio State's Nov. 6 Game At Nebraska To Kick Off At 12 P.M. On FOX

All three of the Buckeyes’ previous trips to Lincoln were night games.

According to a report from Parker Gabriel of the Lincoln Journal Star, Ohio State’s Nov. 6 game at Nebraska will kick off at 12 p.m. ET on FOX.

It was previously unclear whether the game would kick off at 12, 3:30 or 4 p.m. ET, as college football’s broadcasting networks opted to use their six-day kickoff window to determine kickoff times for several Big Ten games rather than announce it last Monday.

All three of the Buckeyes’ previous trips to Lincoln were night games, going 2-1 in such games. The lone loss came in the Cornhuskers’ first year in the conference in 2011.

Ohio State is 7-1 this season, including a 33-24 win over Penn State on Saturday evening. Nebraska, meanwhile, dropped to 3-6 this fall with a 28-23 loss to Purdue earlier in the day.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Stymies Penn State, Keeps College Football Playoff Hopes Alive

Master Teague, Harry Miller Among 15 Players Unavailable Against Penn State

Game Preview: Ohio State Expects “Dogfight” Against Penn State On Saturday Night

Ryan Day’s Message To Recruits: “You Come To Ohio State For Games Like This”

Denzel Burke Looking Forward To Covering Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. Embraces Being Son Of Pro Football Hall Of Famer

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!