What do Ohio State junior offensive tackle Paris Johnson and the security at Ohio Stadium have in common? No one gets through who’s not supposed to.

In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, Johnson has not allowed a sack since 2020, which now includes more than 630 pass-blocking snaps. He was asked about the stat during his media availability on Oct. 5 after it made its rounds on Twitter earlier that day.

“I was scrolling through looking for memes and I saw that pop up, because I think it was something my mom retweeted.” Johnson said, unaware that he would add to the total in 63 offensive snaps against Michigan State just a few days later. “I thought it was cool.”

The tweet caught the eye of several of Johnson’s Ohio State teammates, including redshirt sophomore center Luke Wypler who credited Johnson’s physical attitudes for keeping defenders away from quarterback C.J. Stroud.

“It’s pretty remarkable to see the athlete that he is and how he’s able to use that to be an effective blocker,” Wypler said. “He sometimes gets himself into positions it’s just like, ‘That should be a sack, but somehow you were able to roll, spin, duck, do whatever you had to do and you’re able to stay on the block.’”

Wypler added that he feels more comfortable playing his own position knowing he has a quality player like Johnson lined up beside him.

“I think every time you have great linemen like Paris, it gives a little calm and steadiness to your offense,” Wypler said. “Knowing that you’ll keep the pocket clean and it will be easy for the quarterback to step up and make the throws that he has to.”

