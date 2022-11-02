Northwestern Represents Cheapest Tickets Of Season For Ohio State Fans

While Ryan Field’s capacity of 47,130 has led to a high demand in previous seasons, Northwestern’s 1-7 start has contributed to a lower ticket price for Saturday’s game against Ohio State, which kicks off at 12 p.m. ET on ABC.

In fact, fans can get into the stadium for as low as $41 through SI Tickets. Come cheer on the Buckeyes as they look to build upon their 8-0 start against the Wildcats, who they have beaten nine straight times dating back to an overtime loss in Evanston in 2004.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | SI's Top 10: Tennessee Keeps Making Its Case | Players Brawl In Tunnel Following Michigan's Win Over Michigan State | USC's Lincoln Riley Fumes After Pac-12 Officiating Disaster

Additionally, the Ohio State Alumni Club of Chicago is hosting a pregame tailgate just blocks from the stadium, as well as a watch party during the game. Tickets can be purchased through SI Tickets for $67, as admission includes food, beer, wine and spirits.

As always, there is a $10 flat fee on any purchase at SI Tickets. Don’t get caught paying additional fees for tickets to the game and/or tailgate party elsewhere, as other resale sites will charge as much as 30 percent for the same tickets.

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Paris Johnson Named Lombardi Award Semifinalist

Former Ohio State DT Dre’Mont Jones Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week

Ohio State No. 2 In Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

College Football Playoff Rankings Don’t Matter To Ohio State Right Now

“Huge Level Of Confidence” Jaxon Smith-Njigba Will Return This Season

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. Named Maxwell Award Semifinalists

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!