Ohio State Opens as 30-Point Favorite Over Michigan

The spread is believed to be the largest in the history of the rivalry.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are having a sensational season, albeit more brief than normal. They've averaged 46.6 points per game through five games this year, fourth most in all of college football.

Michigan is having a miserable year after opening with a nice win over Minnesota.

Even though this weekend's game is in jeopardy of actually happening because of the CoVID issues in both locker rooms (especially Michigan's), the Vegas-odds have been released ... and they're eye-popping.

In what is believed to be the largest spread in the history of the series, Ohio State opens as a 30-point favorite over Michigan, according to Circa Sports.

In 2014, the Buckeyes were favored by 21 points and Michigan was catching 20 points in Las Vegas in 2008.

The game is scheduled to kick off at noon Eastern Time at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. Ryan Day will be back with the team and on the sideline this weekend after completing his quarantine from his CoVID-19 diagnosis.

-----

You may also like:

Game Day Observations: Ohio State Offense vs. Michigan State

Game Day Observations: Ohio State Defense vs. Michigan State

Ohio State's Best Path to the College Football Playoff

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook