Ohio State Football: Preview and Prediction Cotton Bowl vs Texas
After an incredible performance in the Rose Bowl, the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to take on the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl on Friday.
Throughout this year's College Football Playoffs, head coach Ryan Day and his squad proved their capability to win a National Title with blowout wins against the Tennessee Volunteers and the Oregon Ducks in rounds one and two. The recent offensive surge is fueled by quarterback Will Howard, who has thrown for 630 yards and five touchdowns during the team's two-game stretch.
The defense has also been a key component to the program's dominant run, as defensive coordinator Jim Knowles' unit finished with a combined 12 sacks against Tennessee and Oregon. With both sides of the ball playing at their highest, the Buckeyes have quickly become the team to beat in this year's CFP.
But Ohio State must defeat the Texas Longhorns' highly-rated defense in the Cotton Bowl in order to advance to the National Championship. The Longhorns defense has given up an average of 14.5 points per game this season, which ranks fourth amongst FBS schools.
What To Watch For
This will be the first time that former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers will face off against the Buckeyes since transferring from the program.
Ewers was one of the highest-rated quarterback prospect to come out of high school, according the 247Sports. But after Buckeyes' legend CJ Stroud's first year as the starter in 2021, Ewers left Columbus in hopes for a starting job elsewhere. Now, the veteran quarterback gets a chance to prove himself in the semifinals matchup against Ohio State.
Even though Ewers will be searching for a win on Friday, do not be surprised if head coach Steve Sarkisian eventually switches to backup quarterback Arch Manning if the Longhorns need a spark on offense. The redshirt freshman gunslinger has made a few appearances this season, and Sarkisian will likely do whatever it takes to lock up a victory in the Cotton Bowl.
One of the more under-the-radar battles that will take place on Friday is the matchup between Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith verses Texas' star cornerback Jahdae Barron. The veteran playmaker took home the Jim Thorpe Award this season, which is given to the best defensive back in the country. This will be Smith's toughest matchup of the year, as the freshman phenom has not faced a secondary unit as talented as the Longhorns' this season.
Texas' Key Players
While Texas' secondary unit contains multiple NFL-caliber players, it's Alfred Collins and the defensive line that could cause the Buckeyes serious issues on offense.
The 6-foot-5, 320 lbs. nose tackle has proven to be one of the best players in the country this season, as he is a force in the run and pass game. This year, Collins has 15 quarterback hurries and run defense grade of 85.8, according to PFF. With all the injuries that Ohio State's offensive line has sustained this season, this will be the unit's toughest matchup, especially inside the trenches.
Despite the shaky play from Ewers this season, the Longhorns offense found consistency this year from junior wide receiver Matthew Golden.
The speedy pass catcher currently leads the team in receiving yards this season with 936. Many believed that Alabama transfer Isiah Bond would be the main target for Texas on offense this year, but the junior dealt with multiple injuries this season, thus making Golden the top receiver for Ewers and the Longhorns. Golden can stretch the field while also being a yards-after-catch threat in the short game.
The "X Factor": Ohio State's Interior Offensive Line
Ohio State's offensive line shown on multiple occasions their ability to adapt to injuries this season, but the Buckeyes' must have another incredible performance in the trenches in order to contain Texas' defensive line.
Center Carson Hinzman had a huge performance against the Penn State Nittany Lions earlier this season, and he will need to repeat his efforts on Friday. With Collins being the primary threat up the middle, Hinzman must step up to limit the star defensive tackle.