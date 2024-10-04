Ohio State Football Preview: Week 6 vs Iowa Hawkeyes
After opening up conference play with a huge victory over Michigan State, the No. 3 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes are set to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 6 of the 2024 college football season.
Here's everything you need to know before Saturday's matchup.
Ohio State Buckeyes vs Iowa Hawkeyes
Columbus, OH
Oct 5th, 3:30 P.M. EST
The Buckeyes are currently riding a nine-game home win streak, and are looking to extend the mark to double-digits on Saturday. Led by running back Kaleb Johnson and a slew of defensive playmakers, the Hawkeyes will be a true test for head coach Ryan Day before his squad takes on No. 6 ranked Oregon in Week 7.
Ohio State's one-two punch of running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson have been impressive this year, accumulating over 660 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. However, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly may rely on his veteran quarterback, Will Howard. Iowa's defense remains one of the best units in defending the run, allowing an average of 62 rushing yards per game in 2024.
Luckily, Howard has one of, if not, the best receiving core at his disposal. Freshman Jeremiah Smith is coming off another outstanding game against the Spartans, totaling five catches for 83 yards and a touchdown. Smith also recorded a rushing touchdown as well in Week 5.
Behind Smith, Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate provide more stability in the aerial attack, as the two have combined for 581 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
On defense, the Buckeyes will need to find a way to bottle up Johnson. The senior running back is up to 685 rushing yards and nine touchdowns this season. He's having one of the best rushing seasons anywhere in the country. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles will likely focus on Johnson, since Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara has struggled this year.
Day told reporters on Wednesday that star defensive tackle Tyleik Williams is expected to play in Week 6. The return of Williams will have a huge impact on the Buckeyes front seven, as the interior lineman has racked up nine tackles and 1.5 sacks in two games this season.