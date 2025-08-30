Ohio State Football Must Prioritize Jeremiah Smith after Absent Week 1 Showing
The Ohio State Buckeyes beat the No. 1 Texas Longhorns on Saturday. That's what matters most.
The game was mainly a defensive battle, and the final score ended 14-7. It can't be stressed enough that the Buckeyes coming out on top is the best part of Saturday, but looking past that, the Buckeyes' offense didn't involve Jeremiah Smith often. That must change moving forward.
Smith was named the best player in college football by numerous outlets heading into the season, but he clearly seemed frustrated at times against Texas and should've been more involved. The game plan was extremely heavy into the run, as was Texas's strategy to get through Ohio State.
It was also Julian Sayin's first start for the Buckeyes, so playing into the run was probably also to give him some easy snaps. Sayin ended with just 126 yards and a touchdown on 20 attempts. Of those, Smith caught six, ending with a long of 16 yards. He had 43 yards in total, but the big-play opportunities were there for the taking for the offense.
Smith was an absolute stud last season, ending with a Big Ten-high receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He is largely expected to repeat those performances, but much of that will rely on Sayin and how he can eventually stretch the field with his arm.
Smith's 43 yards would've ranked as his fourth-worst performance last season. He ended with just three yards against Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinal battle, so the Longhorns know how to defend. However, Texas has lost both of those games, so it hasn't figured out how to beat Ohio State, just how to shut down Smith.
That said, in any of those three games with lower yardage, Smith didn't haul in six passes. He had fewer in each of those games. The Buckeyes must use him downfield more against weaker opponents, and it is going to be telling how his season progresses. When Ryan Day and company go back to the film and look to see how they can improve, getting Smith the ball earlier and more often is going to be paramount to having offensive success.