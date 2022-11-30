Skip to main content

Ohio State Falls To No. 5 In College Football Playoff Rankings After Loss To Michigan

The Buckeyes are still firmly in the playoff picture despite the 45-23 loss to the Wolverines.
Ohio State remains in the thick of the College Football Playoff race despite its 45-23 loss to Michigan, coming in at No. 5 in the latest rankings, which were released on Tuesday evening.

Georgia remains at No. 1, followed by the Wolverines at No. 2, with TCU and USC rounding out the top four. That means the Buckeyes are the highest-ranked team not playing on championship weekend and the first team on the outside looking in.

Of course, Ohio State needs some help this Saturday in order to make the four-team field. If either the Horned Frogs or Trojans fall in the Big XII or Pac-12 championship games, though, the Buckeyes should find themselves in the playoff.

That said, full rankings are as follows, with each team’s overall record in parenthesis: 

  1. Georgia (12-0)
  2. Michigan (12-0)
  3. TCU (12-0)
  4. USC (11-1)
  5. Ohio State (11-1)
  6. Alabama (10-2)
  7. Tennessee (10-2)
  8. Penn State (10-2)
  9. Clemson (10-2)
  10. Kansas State (9-3)
  11. Utah (9-3)
  12. Washington (10-2)
  13. Florida State (9-3)
  14. LSU (9-3)
  15. Oregon State (9-3)
  16. Oregon (9-3)
  17. UCLA (9-3)
  18. Tulane (10-2)
  19. South Carolina (8-4)
  20. Texas (8-4)
  21. Notre Dame (8-4)
  22. UCF (9-3)
  23. North Carolina (9-3)
  24. Mississippi State (8-4)
  25. N.C. State (8-4)

