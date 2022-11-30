Ohio State Falls To No. 5 In College Football Playoff Rankings After Loss To Michigan

Ohio State remains in the thick of the College Football Playoff race despite its 45-23 loss to Michigan, coming in at No. 5 in the latest rankings, which were released on Tuesday evening.

Georgia remains at No. 1, followed by the Wolverines at No. 2, with TCU and USC rounding out the top four. That means the Buckeyes are the highest-ranked team not playing on championship weekend and the first team on the outside looking in.

More News From Sports Illustrated: After Beatdown In Columbus, Michigan Controls This Rivalry Now | Caleb Williams Delivers His Crowning Moment In Revitalized Coliseum | SI’s Top 10: Why USC Holds Remaining Cards In Playoff Race

Of course, Ohio State needs some help this Saturday in order to make the four-team field. If either the Horned Frogs or Trojans fall in the Big XII or Pac-12 championship games, though, the Buckeyes should find themselves in the playoff.

That said, full rankings are as follows, with each team’s overall record in parenthesis:

Georgia (12-0) Michigan (12-0) TCU (12-0) USC (11-1) Ohio State (11-1) Alabama (10-2) Tennessee (10-2) Penn State (10-2) Clemson (10-2) Kansas State (9-3) Utah (9-3) Washington (10-2) Florida State (9-3) LSU (9-3) Oregon State (9-3) Oregon (9-3) UCLA (9-3) Tulane (10-2) South Carolina (8-4) Texas (8-4) Notre Dame (8-4) UCF (9-3) North Carolina (9-3) Mississippi State (8-4) N.C. State (8-4)

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State’s Harrison, Tuimoloau, Eichenberg Named First-Team All-Big Ten

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Maxwell Award Finalist

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Davey O'Brien Award Finalist

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Named Biletnikoff Award Finalist

Ohio State's Kristina M. Johnson To Resign At End Of Academic Year

Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson Reveals Extent Of Lingering Foot Injury

-----



Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!