After missing all of last season with a torn ACL, former Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins was mentioned by NFL.com's Adam Schein as his pick to win the 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

"I love this cat," Schein said. "I thought Baltimore stole him late in Round 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft, and spent much of that offseason gassing him up. Then he went out and averaged a robust 6.0 yards per carry as a rookie, only furthering my infatuation. Thus, I was crushed for him, the Ravens and football fans in general when he tore his ACL last August in the Ravens' preseason finale.

"I think he bounces back with a monster season in 2022. As I've said time and again, the 5-foot-10, 212-pounder was put on Earth to run the rock for the Ravens. Dobbins was a part of Baltimore's hellacious injury toll in 2021. In 2022, he and the rest of the team get back to playing Ravens football."

A second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Dobbins rushed for 805 yards and nine touchdowns and caught 18 passes for 120 yards during his rookie season in Baltimore, which saw him split time with veterans Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards.

He was expected to become the Ravens’ feature back in 2021, but suffered the season-ending injury in the final game of the preseason against the Washington Football Team when he caught a screen pass, turned upfield and was hit low on the ensuing tackle.

That said, the Ravens are confident Dobbins is progressing in his recovery and will be ready for the start of the upcoming season.

“It was certainly a big blow losing J.K. and then Gus Edwards, and then Justice Hill – all three of our guys,” Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta said at the NFL Combine back in March. “Three of our mainstay players, losing those guys in the span of two weeks was very, very challenging as an organization.

“Saying that, we are very confident that those guys will all come back this year and play winning football for us. J.K., specifically, obviously suffered a serious knee injury, but he's a young player. He's a hungry player. He has a great mindset. He's been working very, very hard, and we are very, very confident that he'll come back and be the type of player that he was two years ago.”

