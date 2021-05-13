Ohio State QB Kyle McCord Named Pennsylvania's Gatorade Player Of The Year

McCord becomes the third player in the Buckeyes’ 2021 recruiting class to win his state's award.

Although he’s already enrolled in classes, Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord added one final honor to his impressive high school resume when he was named Pennsylvania’s Gatorade Player of the Year on Thursday afternoon.

The 6-foot-3 and 210-pound McCord had a record-setting career at Philadelphia St. Joseph’s Prep, where he threw 6,887 yards and 88 touchdowns to lead the Hawks to three straight state titles. He committed to the Buckeyes in April 2019 and enrolled in classes this spring with the goal of competing with redshirt freshmen Jack Miller and C.J. Stroud for the starting spot vacated by first-round pick Justin Fields.

McCord – who was considered the third-best pro-style quarterback and No. 27 prospect overall in the class of 2021 – was impressive in his first appearance at Ohio Stadium, as he completed 12-of-17 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the spring game on April 17, including a 55-yard completion to wide receiver Garrett Wilson on his first attempt of the day. The quarterback competition will continue into the fall, however.

McCord was the only Ohio State player or commit to be named his state’s Gatorade Player of the Year for this past season. Freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson (Virginia) and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (Washington) won the award during their junior seasons in 2019, however.

