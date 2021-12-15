2022 Colorado OT George Fitzpatrick Signs With Ohio State

The Buckeyes have just secured a signature from the top-rated lineman in the Centennial State.

FITZPATRICK PROFILE

Hometown: Englewood, Colo.

High School: Cherry Creek

Size: 6-foot-6, 285 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★★

Commitment Date: July 9, 2021

Recruitment Recap: Fitzpatrick landed an offer from running backs coach/area recruiter Tony Alford last August, coincidentally, the same day he offered 2022 four-star running back signee Dallan Hayden. He wasn’t often discussed as someone who could end up with the Buckeyes, however, until he took an official visit with the program in early June.

Fitzpatrick, who also took a self-guided trip to Columbus with his father in February, had a busy month of June that also included official visits to Michigan, Florida, Oklahoma and Oregon. But Ohio State visit left a lasting impression, ultimately leading to his commitment.

Evaluation: Fitzpatrick originally played tight end for Cherry Creek but transitioned to offensive tackle ahead of his sophomore season, which is why his speed and quick feet instantly jump out when you watch his film. You’ll often see him leading the way on run plays as a pulling tackle and on screen plays in space.

Compared to some of the other offensive lineman in the class, Fitzpatrick appears much thinner. Again, a lot of that has to do with his the transition from tight end, so he'll have to add some weight to his long but lanky frame before he’s ready to compete for a starting role.

“He's certainly going to need a Power 5 weight room and meal plan – and he will get it at Ohio State – but he has the movement patterns of an elite zone tackle,” SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia said. “He can reach, pull, and be involved heavily in the screen game. He unzips his feet on the second level well, and despite the weight concerns, shows a strong anchor on tape.”

