Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson Named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Finalist

Wilson could become the second Buckeye to win the award in the last three seasons.

Ohio State junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson was named on Tuesday as one of five finalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which is given annually to college football’s best offensive player from the state of Texas.

A former five-star prospect from Austin Lake Travis, Wilson caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He also rushed for a 51-yard score in the 59-31 win over Purdue on Nov. 13.

Wilson – who was recently named a first-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America and a second-team All-American by the Associated Press – is looking to become the second player in school history to win the award, joining former running back J.K. Dobbins in 2019.

Named after legendary NFL running back Earl Campbell – who was nicknamed “The Tyler Rose” as a nod to his hometown – the award recognizes an offensive player who exhibits the integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity shown by Campbell throughout his career. It was first handed out in 2013.

The only players eligible for the award are those who were born in the Lone Star State, graduated from a Texas high school or play at a Texas-based college. Former quarterback J.T. Barrett was also a finalist in 2017.

Other finalists for this year’s award include Baylor running back Abram Smith, Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, UTSA running back Sincere McCormick and Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

2022 Indiana DT Caden Curry Commits To Ohio State

How Curry's Commitment Impacts Ohio State's 2022 Recruiting Class

Curry On Ohio State's Loss To Michigan: “It Won’t Happen Again”

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Named Second-Team All-American By Sporting News

FIU Transfer OT Miles Frazier Includes Ohio State Among Top Schools

Former Ohio State LB/S Craig Young Transferring To Kansas

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!