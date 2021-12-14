2022 Indiana DT Caden Curry Commits To Ohio State

Ohio State landed a long-awaited commitment on Tuesday afternoon when Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove four-star defensive tackle Caden Curry pledged his services to the Buckeyes.

The 6-foot-3 and 250-pound Curry, who is considered the 14th-best defensive lineman and No. 88 prospect overall in the class of 2022, picked Ohio State over finalists Alabama and Indiana.

Curry landed an offer from head coach Ryan Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson in May 2020 but was unable to visit campus – or any other school for that matter – until this past summer due to the coronavirus pandemic and coinciding recruiting dead period.

The Buckeyes were always viewed as the favorite in Curry’s recruitment due to his proximity, as well as the fact that his mother is originally from Columbus and he grew up rooting for the program as a result. But he also wanted to take visits to other schools before making his decision.

Curry unofficially visited the Buckeyes, Crimson Tide and Hoosiers over the summer after the dead period came to an end, then took official visits with all three schools this fall. That helped him sort through his options, while an in-home visit from Day and Johnson earlier this month ultimately sealed the deal.

Curry becomes the 19th member of Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class, joining Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star defensive end Kenyatta Jackson in the trenches.

BuckeyesNow will have more on Curry's pledge shortly.

