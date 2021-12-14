How Caden Curry's Commitment Impacts Ohio State's 2022 Recruiting Class

An in-depth look at what Curry will bring to the Buckeyes both on and off the field.

Ohio State secured a commitment this afternoon from Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove four-star defensive tackle Caden Curry, who has arguably been the Buckeyes’ top target on that side of the ball for more than a year.

The 6-foot-3 and 250-pound Curry, who picked Ohio State over finalists Alabama and Indiana, become the latest in a long line of prospect from the Hoosier State to pick the Buckeyes, joining the likes of wide receiver Terry McLaurin in 2014; wide receiver Austin Mack in 2016; linebacker Pete Werner in 2017; offensive tackle Dawand Jones and linebacker/safety Craig Young in 2019; offensive guard Josh Fryar in 2020; and offensive tackle Zen Michalski in 2021.

Curry showed during a highly productive and disruptive high school career that he has all of the tools to be the best player on that list, as he recorded 290 tackles, 83.5 tackles for loss and 28 sacks for the Trojans.

That includes 65 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and seven sacks while leading the program to its second straight Class 6A state title this fall, which led him to be named the state’s Mr. Football award winner for his position.

Curry played across the defensive line at Center Grove, but his compact frame and never-ending motor are best suited for the interior. He’s quick off the ball and able to get penetration up the middle thanks to his overall speed, but he’ll need to get stronger in order to play every down make an impact in the run game.

That said, Curry’s proximity, productivity and the fact that he grew up rooting for Ohio State made him a must-get prospect for the Buckeyes this cycle. Holding off any interest from the Crimson Tide and the pressure to play for the home-state Hoosiers can’t be understated.

Curry now becomes the second defensive lineman in Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class, joining Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star end Kenyatta Jackson.

The Buckeyes and defensive line coach Larry Johnson would like to add two more players at the position this cycle in Duncanville, Texas, four-star end Omari Abor and Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star tackle Hero Kanu.

They’ll have to wait a few weeks to land their respective pledges, though, as Abor is set to announce his college decision at the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando on Jan. 2 and Kanu will follow that up with his commitment at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 8.

