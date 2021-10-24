    • October 24, 2021
    Ohio State Stays At No. 5 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win At Indiana

    The Buckeyes are once again one of four Big Ten teams ranked in the top 10.
    Just like the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, Ohio State stood pat at No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Sunday afternoon following its 54-7 win at Indiana.

    Georgia and Cincinnati continue to lead the pack, but Alabama – which is the highest-ranked one-loss team in the country – jumped undefeated Oklahoma, which struggled to beat Kansas on the road on Saturday afternoon, for No. 3.

    The Buckeyes, meanwhile, are one of four Big Ten teams in the top 10, joining No. 6 Michigan, No. 8 Michigan State and No. 9 Iowa. Penn State is the only other ranked team in the conference, though the Nittany Lions fell 13 spots to No. 20 following their nine-overtime loss to Illinois

    That, of course, ruined what could have been top-10 matchup between Ohio State and Penn State next Saturday (7:30 p.m. on ABC), though it doesn’t make the game any less important for the Buckeyes, as a loss would surely end their hopes of making the College Football Playoff for the third year in a row.

    The full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

    1. Georgia (63)
    2. Cincinnati
    3. Alabama
    4. Oklahoma
    5. Ohio State
    6. Michigan
    7. Oregon
    8. Michigan State
    9. Iowa
    10. Ole Miss
    11. Notre Dame
    12. Kentucky
    13. Wake Forest
    14. Texas A&M
    15. Oklahoma State
    16. Baylor
    17. Pittsburgh
    18. Auburn
    19. SMU
    20. Penn State
    21. San Diego State
    22. Iowa State
    23. UTSA
    24. Coastal Carolina
    25. BYU

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    Ohio State Stays At No. 5 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win At Indiana

