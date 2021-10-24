Ohio State Stays At No. 5 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Win At Indiana

The Buckeyes are once again one of four Big Ten teams ranked in the top 10.

Just like the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, Ohio State stood pat at No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Sunday afternoon following its 54-7 win at Indiana.

Georgia and Cincinnati continue to lead the pack, but Alabama – which is the highest-ranked one-loss team in the country – jumped undefeated Oklahoma, which struggled to beat Kansas on the road on Saturday afternoon, for No. 3.

The Buckeyes, meanwhile, are one of four Big Ten teams in the top 10, joining No. 6 Michigan, No. 8 Michigan State and No. 9 Iowa. Penn State is the only other ranked team in the conference, though the Nittany Lions fell 13 spots to No. 20 following their nine-overtime loss to Illinois

That, of course, ruined what could have been top-10 matchup between Ohio State and Penn State next Saturday (7:30 p.m. on ABC), though it doesn’t make the game any less important for the Buckeyes, as a loss would surely end their hopes of making the College Football Playoff for the third year in a row.

The full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Georgia (63) Cincinnati Alabama Oklahoma Ohio State Michigan Oregon Michigan State Iowa Ole Miss Notre Dame Kentucky Wake Forest Texas A&M Oklahoma State Baylor Pittsburgh Auburn SMU Penn State San Diego State Iowa State UTSA Coastal Carolina BYU

