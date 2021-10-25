Stroud, Ruckert, Harrison, Mitchell, McCall Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game At Indiana

    • October 25, 2021
    C.J. Stroud, Jeremy Ruckert, Zach Harrison, Teradja Mitchell And Demario McCall Named Ohio State’s Players Of The Game Following Win At Indiana

    The five Buckeyes were honored for their individual performances in the victory over the Hoosiers.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Quarterback C.J. Stroud, tight end Jeremy Ruckert, defensive end Zach Harrison, linebacker Teradja Mitchell and cornerback Demario McCall were named the offensive, defensive and special teams players of the game following Ohio State’s 54-7 win at Indiana on Saturday evening.

    Stroud, a redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., completed 21-of-28 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns in a little more than two quarters of work, while Ruckert, a senior from Lindenhurst, N.Y., caught a career-high five passes for 46 yards and two touchdowns.

    Harrison, a junior from Lewis Center, Ohio, recorded two tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. The Buckeyes’ defense finished the game with 14 combined tackles for loss and five sacks.

    Lastly, Mitchell – a senior from Virginia Beach – and McCall – a sixth-year senior from North Ridgeville, Ohio – were honored for their efforts on special teams, including Ohio State's kickoff coverage and punt block units. The two combined for five total tackles on the evening.

    The Buckeyes are back in action next Saturday against No. 20 Penn State, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

