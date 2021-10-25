Stroud, Ruckert, Harrison, Mitchell, McCall Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game At Indiana

The five Buckeyes were honored for their individual performances in the victory over the Hoosiers.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud, tight end Jeremy Ruckert, defensive end Zach Harrison, linebacker Teradja Mitchell and cornerback Demario McCall were named the offensive, defensive and special teams players of the game following Ohio State’s 54-7 win at Indiana on Saturday evening.

Stroud, a redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., completed 21-of-28 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns in a little more than two quarters of work, while Ruckert, a senior from Lindenhurst, N.Y., caught a career-high five passes for 46 yards and two touchdowns.

Harrison, a junior from Lewis Center, Ohio, recorded two tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. The Buckeyes’ defense finished the game with 14 combined tackles for loss and five sacks.

Lastly, Mitchell – a senior from Virginia Beach – and McCall – a sixth-year senior from North Ridgeville, Ohio – were honored for their efforts on special teams, including Ohio State's kickoff coverage and punt block units. The two combined for five total tackles on the evening.

The Buckeyes are back in action next Saturday against No. 20 Penn State, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Blowout Win At Indiana

Ohio State Remains At No. 5 In Coaches, AP Poll After Win At Indiana

C.J. Stroud Credits Faith, Teammates For Lifting Him Out Of Early Struggles

Doing The “Dirty Work” Pays Off For Jeremy Ruckert In Win Over Indiana

Ohio State Blasts Indiana in Bloomington

What We Learned From The Buckeyes Win Over The Hoosiers

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!