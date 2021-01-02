Ryan Day's Halftime Comments to ESPN on Justin Fields, Second Half

Here's what Ryan Day had to tell ESPN during his halftime interview with Maria Taylor, addressing Justin Fields' rib injury.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has a commanding 35-14 lead over Clemson as the Buckeyes went into the locker room, but he knows the game is a long way from being over.

Here's what he told ESPN's Maria Taylor at the half.

"I can just tell you he's a really tough kid," Day said when asked about his ailing quarterback Justin Fields, who took a brutal shot to the ribs in the second quarter that resulted in Clemson linebacker James Skalski being ejected. "He's got the heart of a lion and he's gotta play for 30 more minutes."

"Well this is a good start, but this is a championship team we're playing," Day said. "So we know that no matter what happens at half time, we're going to have to play another 30 minutes. They're going to come out swinging. This drive coming out of halftime is going to be huge."

