Ryan Day Talks Spring Ball

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as the Buckeyes head coach weighs in with the team in the home stretch of spring practices.

The Buckeyes are in the home stretch of spring practice, with two weeks remaining and only 13 days left until the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium. Ryan Day visited with the media on Monday morning to discuss how spring practice is progressing and what the team is hoping to accomplish with the final two weeks of practice.

If you're having trouble live-streaming the press conference in your browser, it's also available on our YouTube channel.

-----

You may also like:

2022 Tennessee Defensive Tackle Walter Nolen Includes Ohio State Among Top Schools

Norwalk Kicker/Punter Garrison Smith Accepts Walk-On Offer To Ohio State

2022 Georgia Safety Jake Pope Lists Ohio State In Top 8

Ohio State Basketball Signee Malaki Branham Wins Player Of The Year

2022 Ohio State Quarterback Commit Quinn Ewers To Play In All-American Bowl

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook