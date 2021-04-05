Ryan Day Talks Spring Ball

FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballNewsRecruitingSI.com
Ryan Day Press Conference: April 5, 2021 During Spring Practice

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as the Buckeyes head coach weighs in with the team in the home stretch of spring practices.
The Buckeyes are in the home stretch of spring practice, with two weeks remaining and only 13 days left until the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium. Ryan Day visited with the media on Monday morning to discuss how spring practice is progressing and what the team is hoping to accomplish with the final two weeks of practice.

If you're having trouble live-streaming the press conference in your browser, it's also available on our YouTube channel.

