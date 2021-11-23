Ryan Day, Buckeyes Preview Rivalry Game Against Michigan

Ohio State and Michigan haven't played in two years, which has probably intensified a rivalry that doesn't need any extra fuel in the first place.

It's all on the line this week.

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are extremely focused, knowing just how important this weekend's game is in Ann Arbor. Beyond the fact that this is the biggest rivalry in sports, a win for Ohio State sends them to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship game next weekend and gives them a great chance to get back to the College Football Playoff on New Years Eve.

Ohio State and Michigan are both coming off their most impressive wins of the season: the Buckeyes splattered Michigan State last Saturday at The 'Shoe, while Michigan destroyed Maryland on the road.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ryan Day and several of the team captains visited with reporters at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center as Ohio State prepares for "The Game" this weekend.

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND at the link below. All of Ohio State's press conferences stream live on the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel. We hope you'll subscribe to our content over there!

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Stroud, Olave, McCall, D-Line Named Players Of The Game Vs. Michigan State

What They're Saying Following Ohio State's Win Over Michigan State

Ohio State Moves Up To No. 2 In AP Poll, No. 3 In Coaches Poll

C.J. Stroud Cements Status As Heisman Trophy Favorite Against Spartans

Ohio State Stalls Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III’s Heisman Trophy Candidacy

Offensive Observations From Ohio State's Annihilation of Michigan State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!