    • November 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    Ryan Day, Buckeyes Preview Rivalry Game Against Michigan

    Ohio State and Michigan haven't played in two years, which has probably intensified a rivalry that doesn't need any extra fuel in the first place.
    Author:

    It's all on the line this week.

    Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are extremely focused, knowing just how important this weekend's game is in Ann Arbor. Beyond the fact that this is the biggest rivalry in sports, a win for Ohio State sends them to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship game next weekend and gives them a great chance to get back to the College Football Playoff on New Years Eve.

    Ohio State and Michigan are both coming off their most impressive wins of the season: the Buckeyes splattered Michigan State last Saturday at The 'Shoe, while Michigan destroyed Maryland on the road.

    On Tuesday afternoon, Ryan Day and several of the team captains visited with reporters at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center as Ohio State prepares for "The Game" this weekend.

