Ryan Day Visits With Reporters to Kick Off Sugar Bowl Week

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day spoke with the media on Monday to share his thoughts on the upcoming College Football Playoff game against Clemson.

With Friday's Allstate Sugar Bowl inching closer and closer, it's time to check in with players and coaches from Ohio State and Clemson before the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The Buckeyes have never beaten Clemson and the anticipation around Friday's game is heightening. It's getting perhaps even more attention with more dramatic storylines surrounding the game because of the recent history between two of college football's elite programs.

But as the teams prepare to take the field, head coach Ryan Day spoke with the media on Monday to share his thoughts on all things Ohio State football, the season so far, the importance of this game and so much more.

Here are some of the highlights from their visit, including Coach Day's opening statement, thoughts on Justin Fields' thumb and Clemson ability to generate pressure defensively in the video above.

Here's Ryan Day on Justin Fields' Sugar Bowl preparations

Here's Day on all of the things that the players have sacrificed this year and how the bowl experience this year is different than normal

Here's Day on identifying how he tries to strike balance in being aggressive offensively while both running and passing the football

Here's Ryan Day on whether he considers Clemson to be a rival

Here's Day discussing both the Clemson defense and several players potentially returning from CoVID-19 for the upcoming game

