Justin Fields: "I'll be good by Friday night"

Fields hurt his thumb in the Big Ten Championship Game against Northwestern, but told reporters today that he would be fine ahead of the Sugar Bowl on Friday.

I'm not sure how much external doubt there truly is ahead about Justin Fields' thumb before the Buckeyes play Clemson in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, but the Buckeyes seemed to put that to rest pretty quickly today.

Like, really quickly.

"I'll be good by Friday night," Fields said Monday.

"I think he'll be fine,” head coach Ryan Day told reporters shortly afterwards.

That was the extent of it. No speculating, no discussing anything they've done to rehab or strengthen his thumb, nothing. The Buckeyes are treating it as if it's a total non-issue, which is not a surprise (and is obviously great news if that's truly the case).

Fields injured his thumb against Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship game and it prohibited him from gripping the football properly. He said after that game he was pretty sure he sprained it, but he didn't seem overly concerned and said he wasn't going to use that as an excuse for his less-than-typical play.

Considering how fragile this entire season has been, it's fair to ask and wonder about the star quarterback. Throw in the fact that last year against Clemson, Fields was playing on an injured knee that he originally tweaked in the Penn State game a few weeks prior.

But with another shot to play the Tigers on the biggest stage the sport has to offer, Fields says he'll be ready to go and isn't going to give anyone any reason to think he's less than 100 percent.

