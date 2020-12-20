NewsFootballBasketballBaseballRecruitingSoccer
Ryan Day Says Justin Fields "Will Be Fine"

The Ohio State coach isn't worried about his quarterback's thumb injury sustained in the second half of the Big Ten Championship game.
Justin Fields told media members after the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday that he injured his right thumb in the second half and that he eventually had to tell Ryan Day he wasn't really able to throw the ball well. That turned out to work out okay because Trey Sermon had an all-time Ohio State rushing performance in the Buckeyes victory over Northwestern.

But with the College Football Playoff looming, will Fields be okay to play against Clemson on New Years Day?

Ryan Day spoke with the media Sunday shortly after his team learned they were in the postseason and he was pretty succinct.

"Justin will be fine."

While that's good news for the Buckeyes, Day was also asked about the idea of balancing rest and rehab with a short turnaround considering all of the absences the team is dealing with right now.

"Good thing for us is we haven't played in that many games, so we've been fairly healthy in terms of the physicality of it all," Day said. "What we've had a hard time is with people testing positive. That's what's made things difficult for us. Hopefully we can get some of those guys back."

